Idona (Gesme) Schott will be celebrating her 105th birthday on December 26, 2020. Idona holds the record for longevity in the Gesme lineage.

In lieu of a party due to the pandemic in Iowa, she would enjoy a card, a letter, or even a phone call of congratulations sent to her at 300 Second Street NE, Apt 300, Mason City, Iowa 50401.