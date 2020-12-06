Harlan, 50 years

Pat and Carol (Josten) Harlan of Clear Lake celebrated their 50th anniversary with a small family supper in Colorado.

They were married on November 28, 1970, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner, Iowa.

The couple call Clear Lake home and love going out on the water with friends and family. They also spend time in Venice, Florida, where they enjoy biking, playing pickle-ball and going to the beach.

The Harlan's have two children, Sean (Colleen) and Theresa. They also have two granddaughters, Alayna and Evaline.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0