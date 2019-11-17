The Friends of the 457’s tenth annual Toys For Tots collection at the Cannonball November 9th proved to be the largest collection to date. Thanks and appreciation to the community for filling the baggage cart at the big steam engine’s site in East Park to overflowing for children in need. Also a special thanks to the members of the Marine Corps Reservist team who volunteer their time to promote and collect Toys For Tots during the Christmas season.
