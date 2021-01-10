 Skip to main content
Earl Opheim, 95
Earl Opheim, 95

Earl Opheim of Mason City, Iowa, will celebrate his 95th birthday on January 13, 2021. He was born in Bode, Iowa in 1926. You may help Earl celebrate by mailing birthday greetings or cards to 2060 S Kentucky Ave., Apt. 407, Mason City, IA 50401. Earl is ready for summer and a return to Highland Golf Course to join the morning coffee crew and an occasional round of golf. Happy Birthday and Love from your Daughter, Janice and Rich Evans, Son, Alan and Joni Opheim, and Grandchildren Ashley, Britney, and Nathan Opheim.

