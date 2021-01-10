 Skip to main content
Don Fix retires
Don Fix retires

Retirement - Frito-Lay / PepsiCo Don Fix of Mason City. 42 years of service.

Don started his career in Cedar Falls as a route sales association (2 years), Mason City as a route sales representative (2 years), Marquette, MI as a District Sales Manager (13 years), Back to Mason City as a District Sales Manager (25 years). Don won the Ring of Honor (the highest award at PepsiCo) three times while serving as a District Sales Manager. Due to Covid there was a ZOOM celebration of his years of service and retirement.

