DeEtta Pearce, 90
DeEtta Pearce, 90

DeEtta (Nemmers) Pearce, of Mason City, will celebrate her 90th birthday December 19, 2020.

DeEtta has six children: Randy (Mary Kay) Pearce, Plymouth, MN; Rick (Colleen) Pearce, Rockwell; Ron (Arlina - deceased) Pearce, Ankeny; Roger (Dee) Pearce, Mason City; Rob (JoAnn) Pearce, Mason City; and Deb (Todd) Kalkwarf, Aplington. She has 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Cards and well wishes may be sent to DeEtta at: 603 S Tennessee Pl, Mason City, IA 50401.

Happy birthday! We all love you so very much!

