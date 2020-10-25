CELEBRATING 70th ANNIVERSARY

Joe & Jean (Madden) Bamrick, of Rockwell, were married October 28, 1950, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. They have 6 children: Shae (Bill) Mahlstadt, Denise Bamrick, Colleen (Rick) Pearce, Pat (Julie) Bamrick, David (Reina) Bamrick, & Maureen (Kevin) Bamrick-Burtness. They have 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. They will be celebrating with their children at a private dinner. Cards & wishes can be sent to them at 616 Southview Dr., Rockwell, IA 50469.