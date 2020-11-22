Celebrating 60th Anniversary

Gene and Pat (Guinn) Wagler, of Clear Lake, were married November 27, 1960, at the United Methodist Church in Bloomfield, Iowa. They have 3 children: Julie (Mark) McGregor, Polo, Missouri; Jane (Brian) Barkema, Clear Lake, Iowa; and Chris (Amy) Wagler, Clear Lake, Iowa. They have 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Gene and Pat will be celebrating with their family at a private dinner. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at: 528 Seventh Ave N., Clear Lake, IA 50428.