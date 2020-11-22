 Skip to main content
Celebrating 60th Anniversary
Celebrating 60th Anniversary

Gene and Pat (Guinn) Wagler, of Clear Lake, were married November 27, 1960, at the United Methodist Church in Bloomfield, Iowa. They have 3 children: Julie (Mark) McGregor, Polo, Missouri; Jane (Brian) Barkema, Clear Lake, Iowa; and Chris (Amy) Wagler, Clear Lake, Iowa. They have 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Gene and Pat will be celebrating with their family at a private dinner. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at: 528 Seventh Ave N., Clear Lake, IA 50428.

