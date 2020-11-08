Camper, Noon Rotary Student of the Month

Ashton Camper was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club’s “Student of the Month” for November 2020. Camper is a senior at Mason City High School. She is the daughter of Scott and Kris Camper, and sister of Kendra Camper.

Ashton Camper is a member of Mason City Concert Choir and plays violin in the Mason City High School Orchestra. This is her second year as the Principle Violinist in the ensemble, and she is also the President of the orchestra. Camper has lettered in volleyball and played all four years of high school. She is also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Camper participates in Silver Chord, is a member of National Honors Society and is on Honor Roll. Next year she plans to attend Wartburg College in the Pre-Dental program with a major in Biology.