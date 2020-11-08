 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camper, Noon Rotary Student of the Month
0 comments

Camper, Noon Rotary Student of the Month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Camper SOM 11-8.jpg

Ashton Camper was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club’s “Student of the Month” for November 2020. Camper is a senior at Mason City High School. She is the daughter of Scott and Kris Camper, and sister of Kendra Camper.

Ashton Camper is a member of Mason City Concert Choir and plays violin in the Mason City High School Orchestra. This is her second year as the Principle Violinist in the ensemble, and she is also the President of the orchestra. Camper has lettered in volleyball and played all four years of high school. She is also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Camper participates in Silver Chord, is a member of National Honors Society and is on Honor Roll. Next year she plans to attend Wartburg College in the Pre-Dental program with a major in Biology.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gary Nelson, 72
Thanks

Gary Nelson, 72

The family of Gary E. Nelson is having a card shower to celebrate 72 years on November 5th. Cards and good wishes may be sent to 1235 15th St …

Wayne Ellertson, 85
Thanks

Wayne Ellertson, 85

The Family of Wayne Ellertson would like to honor him with a card shower in celebration of his 85th birthday, November 7th. If you would like …

Burt TeKippe, Jr. 80th Birthday
Thanks

Burt TeKippe, Jr. 80th Birthday

Burton ("Burt") TeKippe, Jr. will be celebrating his 80th birthday this week. His family is hosting a card shower to mark the occasion. Cards …

Kay (Worley) Schafer, 80
Thanks

Kay (Worley) Schafer, 80

  • Updated

On October 24th, Kay turned 80! Formerly of Dougherty, Kay spent her time working at Spurgeon's Department Store, Sheffield Care Center, Alexa…

New hire
Thanks

New hire

Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative, Allison, Iowa, is pleased to announce Katie LaBree as their new business development manager.

CELEBRATING 70th ANNIVERSARY
Thanks

CELEBRATING 70th ANNIVERSARY

  • Updated

Joe & Jean (Madden) Bamrick, of Rockwell, were married October 28, 1950, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. They have 6 childre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News