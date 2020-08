The Harold Gallagher family would like to thank those friends that came to his visitation and funeral, know that our dad thanks you!

Thank you also for all the cards, food, plants, and flowers that were sent, loved reading how dad touched lives of many. We were blessed to be with our dad the last 10 days of his life. Thank you to the Rockwell Care Center’s nurses and aides that took care of our dad and loved him like he was family.