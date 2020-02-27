29th Home & Landscaping Show starts Friday
29th Home & Landscaping Show starts Friday

Joel Karsten's garden

This is a picture of a garden with straw bales set up.

The 29th Annual North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show is Feb. 28–March 1 at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City. Over 125 exhibitors will be showcasing the latest in new ideas and products for the home, lawn and garden.

Exhibits at this year’s Home Show include new home contractors, remodeling experts, landscaping experts, interior design and kitchen specialists. Experts will be on hand with energy-saving solutions and creative options for the home.

Seminars will feature Joel Karsten Straw Bale Gardening presentations all three days of the show. Other seminars during the show will cover kitchen design, landscaping and patios.

A Green Mountain Davy Crockett pellet grill will be the grand door prize, sponsored by Lake Fireplace and Spa.

The show's hours are: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 29, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 1. Admission is $5 for adults, and free for youth 12 and under.

Detailed show information can be found at www.northiowahomeshow.com or North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show on Facebook.

2020 MASON CITY HOME SHOW SEMINARS

Friday, February 28

4:30 p.m. - Straw Bale Gardening Joel Karsten

5:30 p.m. - Landscaping for Clean Water and Wildlife Jim Sholly

6:30 p.m. - Straw Bale Gardening Joel Karsten

Saturday, February 29

11 a.m. - Update Your Patio with 20/20 Vision Sandy Vanek

Noon - Straw Bale Gardening Joel Karsten

1:30 p.m. - New Kitchen Trends Jennifer and Lynne Breister

3 p.m. - Straw Bale Gardening Joel Karsten

4 p.m. - Update Your Patio with 20/20 Vision Sandy Vanek

5 p.m. - Straw Bale Gardening Joel Karsten

Sunday, March 1

Noon Straw Bale Gardening Joel Karsten

1 p.m. - New Kitchen Trends Jennifer and Lynne Breister

2 p.m. - Straw Bale Gardening Joel Karsten

