Tea for two and clothing too

Looking for a fresh new way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Moorman Clothiers will partner with the Larch Pine Inn Bed Breakfast to bring the North Iowa community a Valentine’s Tea and Fashion Show on Feb. 13. The fashion show will feature both men's and women's clothing from Moorman Clothiers.

The luncheon will include a blend of sweet and savory sandwiches, salads and cakes, with a special Valentine’s Tea from Holistic Harmony of Clear Lake. There will also be door prizes. The door opens at 11 a.m. The cost to attend is $28/person. Reservations are required. For reservations call 641-357-0345 or email info@larchpineinn.com

The Larch Pine Inn located at 401 N. Third St. in Clear Lake.

