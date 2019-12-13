The River City Society for Historic Preservation has invited architect Floyd Hamblen from Taliesin to present a program on Continuing Frank Lloyd Wright’s Principals of Organic Architecture on at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Robert E. McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center, 520 First St. SE., in Mason City.
This program is open and free to the public. Seating is limited and is on a first-come-first-served basis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Floyd Hamblen’s connection to the Taliesin Fellowship started in 1985 when he worked extensively in the Frank Lloyd Wright Archive at Taliesin West cataloging, photographing and encapsulating Wright’s original drawings and also parts of his extensive art collection.
In 1987, Hamblen enrolled at the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture and earned his Masters of Architecture. In 1999 he was invited to join Taliesin Architects practicing Wright’s philosophy of organic architecture.
Hamblen is currently a senior member of the Taliesin Fellowship and a faculty member of The School of Architecture at Taliesin. He runs his own architecture practice, Floyd Hamblen Architect LLC, and makes his home at Taliesin in Spring Green, Wisconsin.
