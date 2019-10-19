{{featured_button_text}}

Summer Wilson has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City, Iowa, in RV Finishing and Quality Control.

Wilson is a graduate of Forest City High School and attended North Iowa Area Community College, in Mason City, Iowa for Ag Business and Sales.

Wilson was previously employed at Bomgaars Supply in Forest City, Iowa, as the Key Carrier. In her role, she opened and closed the store and performed various administrative duties including assisting with customer service and ensuring that the store was clean and organized.

Lichtsinn RV in Forest City, Iowa, is Iowa's largest RV dealer. In business for over 40 years, it offers factory fresh Winnebago and Winnebago Touring Coach motor homes and are only one mile down the road from the Winnebago Factory, located in Forest City, Iowa.  

