Summer Wilson has recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City, Iowa, in RV Finishing and Quality Control.
Wilson is a graduate of Forest City High School and attended North Iowa Area Community College, in Mason City, Iowa for Ag Business and Sales.
You have free articles remaining.
Wilson was previously employed at Bomgaars Supply in Forest City, Iowa, as the Key Carrier. In her role, she opened and closed the store and performed various administrative duties including assisting with customer service and ensuring that the store was clean and organized.
Lichtsinn RV in Forest City, Iowa, is Iowa's largest RV dealer. In business for over 40 years, it offers factory fresh Winnebago and Winnebago Touring Coach motor homes and are only one mile down the road from the Winnebago Factory, located in Forest City, Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.