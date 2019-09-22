{{featured_button_text}}
History Walk and Evening Stroll

Cheryl Blakely portrays Anna Shepard during a 2014 Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery History Walk and Evening Stroll.

 file photo

In its 10th year, the annual Elmwood - St. Joseph Municipal Cemetery History Walk will be held on Saturday.

Ten different portrayals are presented throughout the afternoon walk and evening stroll. Funds raised from this event are used for the preservation of the historic resources within the cemetery.

Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery is filled with majestic monuments and mausoleums honoring city founders, war veterans and famous citizens. It also reflects the cultural heritages and diverse religious faiths of the many families that have lived in Mason City and the surrounding area.

Two walks are held -- one at 4:15 p.m. for those who prefer daylight, and one at 7:15 p.m.

A chili supper will be offered between the two walks, and walkers can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate after their walk.

Tickets are $7 for either of the walks, $8 for the chili supper and $20 for all three. Children under 10 walk for free. 

Free parking on site is available at the cemetery's South Federal entrance.

