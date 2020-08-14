You have permission to edit this article.
Story promoted to manager position at Glen Oaks
Story promoted to manager position at Glen Oaks

TimberCrest at Glen Oaks Senior Living Apartments, a division of One Vision in Clear Lake, has named Steven Story as Pool and Wellness Center Manager for the Glen Oaks Community.

Steven Story

Story is also the Pool and Wellness Center manager at Boyer Pool and Wellness Center within One Vision. He has over eight years of experience with pool operations. Story graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in movement and exercise science.

Story has been with One Vision for one year.  

