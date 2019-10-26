CHARLES CITY – The “Wonder‘Fall” business decorating contest is back again and the public still has time to vote for their favorite fall or Halloween-themed storefront decorations.
Put on by the Design Committee of Community Revitalization, the online contest is a fun way to draw attention to Charles City businesses, as well as to give residents and visitors alike something fun to go look at around town. Free to take part in, the decorating contest is voted on through Facebook at “Chuck Town: Charles City, Iowa” by going to the WonderFall event page and clicking on “like” for your favorite storefront display. Paper voting slips will also be available upon request through the Community Development Office at 401 North Main St.
WonderFall voting will take place through Wednesday, with the winner announced on Halloween and receiving bragging rights with the champion window cling. Contact Community Revitalization for more information at (641) 228-2335 or info@charlescitychamber.com.
Community Revitalization is Charles City’s Main Street Iowa program.
