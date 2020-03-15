Start Smart program for business start-ups offered

The NIACC Pappajohn Center and the Small Business Development Center will offer a free two-hour workshop designed for anyone who is considering starting a business. At Start Smart, participants will learn how to create a business plan, do market research, discuss different types of business ownership, and learn how to register a business.
Start Smart will be offered from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday, on the NIACC campus in the Pappajohn Business Center room 117.
Start Smart provides information and the chance to ask questions on numerous other topics, including business registration, customer research, how bankers evaluate business concepts and loans, start-up costs and business plan tips, among others.
To register, contact Mary Spitz-SBDC office at NIACC: 641-422-4342 or mary.spitz@niacc.edu.
In partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center provides tools, support, and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs.