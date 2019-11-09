{{featured_button_text}}

The NIACC Pappajohn Center and the Small Business Development Center will offer a free two-hour workshop designed for anyone who is considering starting a business.

At Start Smart, participants will learn how to create a business plan, do market research, discuss different types of business ownership, and learn how to register a business.

Start Smart will be offered from  6 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday on the NIACC campus in the Pappajohn Business Center room 117.

Start Smart provides information and the chance to ask questions on numerous other topics, including: business registration, doing customer research, how bankers evaluate business concepts and loans, start-up costs, and business plan tips.

To register, contact Mary Spitz-SBDC office at NIACC: 641-422-4342 or mary.spitz@niacc.edu.

In partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center provides tools, support, and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments