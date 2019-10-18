{{featured_button_text}}

Stacie Lancaster, a licensed social worker, joined the Avalon Center office located at 9 Second St. NW in Mason City, Iowa.

Lancaster has worked in the mental health field for the past eight years and will provide outpatient counseling to adolescents and adults, with a special focus on parenting.  

Stacie Lancaster

Stacie Lancaster

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments