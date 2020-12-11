Splash Multisport named Pappajohn, SBDC entrepreneur of the month

Eric Follmuth of Splash Multisport in Mason City is the November 2020 NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC Entrepreneur of the Month.

When Splash Multisport was founded in 2005, Eric Follmuth was a swim coach involved in competitive swimming who had noticed that there was a need for more vendors at meets. Only one or two other groups existed, creating an opportunity for Follmuth to add another store in Iowa for athletes and their supporters to buy gear.

He started Splash Multisport, using his coaching connections to expand into the market and support the swim community by giving back a percentage of the sales to the host club. Over the years as outsourcing became more expensive, Splash Multisport began to add more services and customizations for his sports team customers, including embroidery, silkscreening, and digital printing (decals, signage, vehicle signs, etc.). Although Splash’s origins were in competitive swimming, Follmuth found that when he picked up these services to take care of his existing customers, it naturally led to serving new customers in new areas like non-profits and colleges.

In 2015, Eric purchased and renovated Splash Multisport’s current location, a building in downtown Mason City.