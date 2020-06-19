‘Spirit of Charles City Drive’ to replace July 4th parade this year

The Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce committee that organizes the annual Fourth Celebration is coming up with some alternative activities that will allow for safer social distancing, while still celebrating our country’s big holiday.
State restrictions and public health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in the traditional Fourth of July Celebration activities in Charles City like the downtown parade, Central Park activities and fireworks being postponed until 2021.
So for 2020 the Chamber is promoting a do-it-yourself parade/drive around town.
“Rather than lining up along the street and watching the parade roll past you, this year you can roll past the decorative displays and floats,” said Chamber Events Coordinator Jen Solomon. “In place of the traditional parade on July 4th, we are organizing a ‘Spirit of Charles City Drive’ from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents and visitors can drive around town to check out holiday displays, including static floats, as well as business and residential entries in our Holiday Decorating Contest.”
Businesses and organizations that usually participate in the Independence Day Parade are being encouraged to create a float or display in front of their own location that people can drive by. The Chamber is also arranging for a variety of food trucks to be located around town to enjoy, as well as promoting and supporting local restaurants and bars open that day.
Other activities around town are being arranged for July 3 and 5 (check out the schedule at charlescitychamber.com), but aside from the Spirit of Charles City drive, the only planned public activity at this point on July 4th will be the Charles City Farmers Market adjacent to Central Park from 9 a.m. to noon.
If your business or organization has an activity or offering to add to the holiday weekend calendar of events, or is interested in having a float or display on July 4th, be sure to contact the Chamber. Spirit Drive registration forms are due in by 5 p.m. on July 1 in order to be included on the online participant list. There is no fee to participate.
There is no fee to enter the Holiday Decorating Contest as well, which will run from June 19-July 5, with the winners and awards announced on July 6th. To enter simply email a photo of your display to the Chamber by 5 p.m. June 18. You must include your name, address and whether it is for the Business of Residential category. Voting for the decorating contest will be done through Facebook by “liking” entries at Chuck Town: Charles City, Iowa through July 5.
