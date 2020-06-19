‘Spirit of Charles City Drive’ to replace July 4th parade this year

Other activities around town are being arranged for July 3 and 5 (check out the schedule at charlescitychamber.com), but aside from the Spirit of Charles City drive, the only planned public activity at this point on July 4th will be the Charles City Farmers Market adjacent to Central Park from 9 a.m. to noon.

If your business or organization has an activity or offering to add to the holiday weekend calendar of events, or is interested in having a float or display on July 4th, be sure to contact the Chamber. Spirit Drive registration forms are due in by 5 p.m. on July 1 in order to be included on the online participant list. There is no fee to participate.

There is no fee to enter the Holiday Decorating Contest as well, which will run from June 19-July 5, with the winners and awards announced on July 6th. To enter simply email a photo of your display to the Chamber by 5 p.m. June 18. You must include your name, address and whether it is for the Business of Residential category. Voting for the decorating contest will be done through Facebook by “liking” entries at Chuck Town: Charles City, Iowa through July 5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0