Soda fountain making a return to downtown Clear Lake

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The property operated as Thrifty White until 2016, when a couple not from the Clear Lake area purchased the building. Whatever the new owners had in mind for the main street building fell through, leaving what used to be a thriving hub of Clear Lake vacant for the next five years.

According to the Wood family, a major reason they decided to invest in the property was to bring life to the vacant spot.

“It was sitting vacant, and there was a lot of potential that was being missed out on,” Austin said. “We wanted to get it going and offer something to the town.”

While the soda fountain will occupy part of the main floor, Austin and Jessica are currently looking to rent out the remaining space on the main floor to commercial tenants. The upper level of the building they hope to turn into residential properties eventually, but for now, they plan to lease it out as business spaces.

Austin and Jessica hope to have Charlie’s Soda Fountain up and running sometime this June or July, with plans on reintroducing some classic offerings such as gourmet sodas, muds, phosphates and bulk candy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.