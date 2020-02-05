Snowmobile racing on Clear Lake this weekend
Snowmobile racing on Clear Lake this weekend

The Jack Race 2019

"The Jack" snowmobile race was held in Clear Lake on Feb. 9, 2019. It's back this weekend.

 LISA GROUETTE, The Globe Gazette

Get ready to start your engines, snowmobile enthusiasts.

That’s because one of Clear Lake’s popular outdoor winter events is returning this month with a new name and new leadership.

Midwest Sled Fest, formerly known as The Jack Helgren Memorial Race, will take place Feb. 8 near the state park. This year marks the first snowmobile-racing event since the North Iowa Snow Seekers and Hancock County Snowmobile Association assumed responsibility of “The Jack” last year.

As in previous years, there will be LeMans style racing, radar runs, and a vintage show. Everyone's favorite, the kids LeMans is back, too, now including a 200/Snow Scoot class.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. for LeMans, with racing starting at 9 a.m. A vintage sled parade will follow at noon. The kids LeMans begins at 3 p.m. A post-race party will be held at TAP'd in downtown Clear Lake.

Check out the website www.midwestsledfest.com for more information.

