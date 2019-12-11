{{featured_button_text}}
ice skater

Here's your chance to have some holiday fun and check out the city's latest attraction, the new multi-purpose arena downtown.

Main Street Mason City  will host a community skate -- with Santa Claus --  from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Entrance for the event will be through the Mercy One Lobby (South Parking Lot Entrance) only. The cost is a donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

When you need a break from skating you can watch the movie, "Elf," which will be playing on the scoreboards.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments