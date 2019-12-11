Here's your chance to have some holiday fun and check out the city's latest attraction, the new multi-purpose arena downtown.
Main Street Mason City will host a community skate -- with Santa Claus -- from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Entrance for the event will be through the Mercy One Lobby (South Parking Lot Entrance) only. The cost is a donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.
When you need a break from skating you can watch the movie, "Elf," which will be playing on the scoreboards.
