Shop Iowa information session on Nov. 4
Shop Iowa information session on Nov. 4

Iowa’s brick and mortar retail businesses can now set up an online shop through ShopIowa.com. Shop Iowa is funded by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, enabling small retailers to sell their products (up to 25) for free through June 30, 2021. If you are a small brick and mortar retail business in Iowa, have products you can ship, and can receive online orders, you qualify.

The NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC has partnered with America’s SBDC Iowa and Main Street Mason City to host several events to make it easier for North Iowa businesses to take advantage of this opportunity.

Two Shop Iowa information session  will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday. Small businesses owners will learn more about the Shop Iowa platform. To attend the informational Zoom session, visit www.pappajohncenter.com to register.

During Global Entrepreneurship Week, on November 16 and 17, the IASBDC Mobile will be in Charles City, Forest City, and Mason City to help small business owners set up their Shop Iowa storefronts by taking photos of products and walking through the storefront creation process. Limited 1 hour appointments are available. Contact the NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC at pappajohn@niacc.edu for more information.

