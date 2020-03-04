'Shake off your Winter Blues' at the Manly American Legion

Members of the local non-profit Three Rivers Pony Express are hosting a daylong gathering on Saturday at the Manly American Legion to break up the monotony of winter and raise money for Easter Seals.

Play darts, sing karaoke, eat BBQ from Mark Huntley and dance to Sounds Unlimited. Enjoy prizes from a daylong raffle.

Registration for a dart tournament starts at 11 a.m., with a $20 fee. The tourney starts at noon. The dancing starts at 6 p.m. Free will donations.

Proceeds from the day's events go to help the kids of Easter Seals Campus.

