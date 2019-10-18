{{featured_button_text}}

Cerro Gordo County Seniors and Law Enforcement Together will host a forum from 8:30 a.m.- noon on Tuesday.

The event, held at Grace Church, 440 N. Illinois Ave., will feature public safety and senior citizen agency booths, as well as a drug take back program -- bring in your outdated prescriptions for proper disposal.

At 10 a.m., a program including local law enforcement updates, fraud presentation and a program from the Community Health Center in Mason City will be offered.

Free lunch will be provided.

