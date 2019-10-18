Cerro Gordo County Seniors and Law Enforcement Together will host a forum from 8:30 a.m.- noon on Tuesday.
The event, held at Grace Church, 440 N. Illinois Ave., will feature public safety and senior citizen agency booths, as well as a drug take back program -- bring in your outdated prescriptions for proper disposal.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
At 10 a.m., a program including local law enforcement updates, fraud presentation and a program from the Community Health Center in Mason City will be offered.
Free lunch will be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.