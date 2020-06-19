Second round of COVID-19 money sent to North Iowa nonprofits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The United Way of North Central Iowa has awarded the second round of funding to help local nonprofits struggling with the COVID-19 crisis. Nearly $25,000 will be allocated to nonprofits in the north Iowa region.

Twelve organizations, chosen by a committee of United Way, public health, emergency management and nonprofit representatives, were awarded money from the United Way’s COVID-19 Disaster Relief emergency funds:

• Food Bank of Iowa, $3,000.00 for emergency food assistance

• Charlie Brown Preschool & Child Care, $3,000.00 summer activities for children

• Lake Mills Community Preschool and Daycare, $1,000.00 for increased sanitation needs

• Mosaic in Northern Iowa, $3,446.00 for increased sanitation needs

• Greater Iowa Youth For Christ, $500.00 for increased sanitation needs

• Kossuth County Child Assistance Resource Education Team, $750.00 for client assistance in Kossuth County

• 43 North Iowa- $2,500.00 for increased sanitation needs

• YSS Francis Lauer- $2,000.00 for increased sanitation needs