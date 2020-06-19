Second round of COVID-19 money sent to North Iowa nonprofits
Second round of COVID-19 money sent to North Iowa nonprofits

The United Way of North Central Iowa has awarded the second round of funding to help local nonprofits struggling with the COVID-19 crisis. Nearly $25,000 will be allocated to nonprofits in the north Iowa region.

Twelve organizations, chosen by a committee of United Way, public health, emergency management and nonprofit representatives, were awarded money from the United Way’s COVID-19 Disaster Relief emergency funds:

• Food Bank of Iowa, $3,000.00 for emergency food assistance

• Charlie Brown Preschool & Child Care, $3,000.00 summer activities for children

• Lake Mills Community Preschool and Daycare, $1,000.00 for increased sanitation needs

• Mosaic in Northern Iowa, $3,446.00 for increased sanitation needs

• Greater Iowa Youth For Christ, $500.00 for increased sanitation needs

• Kossuth County Child Assistance Resource Education Team, $750.00 for client assistance in Kossuth County

• 43 North Iowa- $2,500.00 for increased sanitation needs

• YSS Francis Lauer- $2,000.00 for increased sanitation needs

• North Iowa Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program-$1,000 for technology to provide remote visits with children in need of assistance.

• One Vision-$3,999 for increased sanitation needs

• Crisis Intervention Service, $1,500 for client assistance and technology for remote work.

• Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa, $1,500 for increased sanitation needs

All of the money will stay in the community, and the United Way is working with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to build the capacity of the fund. To donate, please visit www.unitedwaynci.org/covid-19-disaster-relief-funds.

United Way of North Central Iowa is a nonprofit charity that works to improve the daily lives and future opportunities of North Iowa residents.  

