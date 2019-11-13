{{featured_button_text}}
Candlebox
via Candlebox website

Candlebox, a rock band from Seattle, Washington, will perform at the Surf Ballroom on Friday.

Since its formation in 1990, the group has released six studio albums and is currently working on a seventh. The group has achieved multi-platinum and gold certification, as well as charting big hit singles "Far Behind" and "You."

The band has toured or played with Living Colour, The Flaming Lips, Rush, Henry Rollins, Aerosmith, Godsmack, Metallica, Radiohead, The Offspring, Sponge, Seaweed, Hinder, Suicidal Tendencies and Danzig.

Special opening guest is Dead Original.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $24 in advance and $29 at the door.

