Scot Kruckenberg honored by American Family for customer service
Scot Kruckenberg, an American Family Insurance agency owner in Mason City, has been recognized under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.

The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey that measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family Insurance agency owner.

Kruckenberg has been an agency owner for American Family since December 1989.  

