Schrodt named pilot examiner by the FAA
Schrodt named pilot examiner by the FAA

Charles City Aeronautics Inc., also known as North Iowa Air Service, and Central Iowa Air Service Director of Operations Christopher Schrodt has been appointed an FAA Designated Pilot Examiner.

A DPE is a senior pilot designated by the FAA to conduct practical tests with pilot applicants to determine their suitability to be issued a pilot certificate or additional rating on their pilot certificate.

Schrodt joined Charles City Aeronautics as chief flight instructor in 2009 after graduating from the University of Central Missouri with his bachelor's and master's degrees in aviation technology and aviation safety.

Schrodt is based out of North Iowa Air Service's Mason City office.  

Christopher Schrodt

