Laura Schleusner has been named controller at Clear Lake Bank & Trust's accounting department in October and is based in its Clear Lake location. Schleusner has worked at Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Most recently, she was the accounting manager for Michael Foods in Britt. 

 Founded in 1934, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company is a locally owned, full-service bank with four offices in Clear Lake, Garner, and Mason City.

