You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Saturday is the Day of Thunder on Syrup
0 comments

Saturday is the Day of Thunder on Syrup

{{featured_button_text}}

Mix one part carts, bikes and four-wheelers with one part pop syrup and one part race track.

What you get is The Day of Thunder on Syrup, races sponsored by the North Iowa Fair Association and Monster Energy Drink.

On Friday, entrants can practice on the track and on Saturday, a full afternoon of races featuring kids and adults will be held.

Syrup Racing

Racers compete in 2018 during A Day of Thunder on Syrup in the All Seasons Building at the North Iowa Fairgrounds in Mason City.

Pit passes cost $20 on Friday, $35 on Saturday. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids age 6-12. Kids under 5 can attend for free.

Doors open at noon on Friday, with practice running from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. on Saturday for registration and pre-tech. Racing starts at 1 p.m., with the finals at 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Brian Kauffman at 319-551-0077 or email FTPIowa@gmail.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Five Generation Family
Milestones

Five Generation Family

  • Updated

Clockwise from lower left: Louise (Ballhagen) Burnett, 85, great-great-grandmother, Nora Springs (formerly from Rudd); Carolyn (Burnett) Ewen,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News