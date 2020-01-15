Saturday is the Day of Thunder on Syrup

Mix one part carts, bikes and four-wheelers with one part pop syrup and one part race track.

What you get is The Day of Thunder on Syrup, races sponsored by the North Iowa Fair Association and Monster Energy Drink.

On Friday, entrants can practice on the track and on Saturday, a full afternoon of races featuring kids and adults will be held.

Pit passes cost $20 on Friday, $35 on Saturday. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids age 6-12. Kids under 5 can attend for free.

Doors open at noon on Friday, with practice running from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. on Saturday for registration and pre-tech. Racing starts at 1 p.m., with the finals at 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Brian Kauffman at 319-551-0077 or email FTPIowa@gmail.com.

