Sarah Green named vice president at Lutheran Services in Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lutheran Services in Iowa has named Sarah Green as vice president of philanthropy and church relations. Green will oversee LSI’s statewide fundraising strategy and growth, donor development, and community outreach.

In her new role, Green plans to focus on cultivating new private and corporate partners, engaging LSI’s current supporter base, and growing a strong collaborative network for LSI’s growing programming across the state.

Green earned her master’s in public administration with a focus in executive leadership from Drake University. She also received her bachelor’s degree in leisure, youth, and human services, with certificates in nonprofit management, tourism, and public relations, from the University of Northern Iowa.

LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies and impacts tens of thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and refugee services. To learn more, visit LSIowa.org. Join us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LSI.iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0