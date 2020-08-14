You have permission to edit this article.
Sarah Green named vice president at Lutheran Services in Iowa
Sarah Green named vice president at Lutheran Services in Iowa

Lutheran Services in Iowa has named Sarah Green as vice president of philanthropy and church relations. Green will oversee LSI’s statewide fundraising strategy and growth, donor development, and community outreach.

In her new role, Green plans to focus on cultivating new private and corporate partners, engaging LSI’s current supporter base, and growing a strong collaborative network for LSI’s growing programming across the state.

Sarah Green

Green earned her master’s in public administration with a focus in executive leadership from Drake University. She also received her bachelor’s degree in leisure, youth, and human services, with certificates in nonprofit management, tourism, and public relations, from the University of Northern Iowa.

LSI is one of Iowa’s largest human services agencies and impacts tens of thousands of Iowans annually through child abuse prevention, services for families and youth in crisis, services for people with disabilities, and refugee services. To learn more, visit LSIowa.org. Join us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LSI.iowa.

