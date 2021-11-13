Sam Jefson joins Stellar communications team

Stellar Industries, an employee-owned and operated manufacturer of hydraulic truck mounted equipment and trailers, has hired Sam Jefson as its new communications and events specialist. Jefson will be responsible for internal and external communications, content creation, trade show management and community outreach.

Jefson brings experience in both internal and external communications from Winnebago Industries. In his new role, he will put his experience to use strengthening Stellar’s relationships with both its customers and other industry professionals.

Jefson resides in Forest City, Iowa, with his wife, Jessica, and three children Lane, Tate, and Sawyer.

Stellar Industries was founded in 1990 in Garner, Iowa, and has since expanded operations to four U.S. locations. Stellar is an employee-owned and operated manufacturer of truck-mounted equipment and specialty trailers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.