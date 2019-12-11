The Salvation Army of North Iowa is preparing to host its 21st Annual Holiday Auction.
The centerpiece of the auction each year is a South African Krugerrand coin that bidders often purchase and return to the auction so others can do the same to help raise more money.
The auction will be held on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at The Music Man Square in Mason City.
In addition, several youth choirs have been arranged to perform throughout the morning, and items will be available for bid in a silent auction. There will also be a wide variety of homemade baked goods to purchase and enjoy throughout the morning.
Items to bid on come from Clear Lake, Kensett, Northwood, Charles City, St. Ansgar, Osage and others in both the live and silent auction portions.
