The Salvation Army of North Iowa is preparing to host its 21st Annual Holiday Auction.
This long-standing tradition has been happening for many years in the memory of Tom Fretty. Fretty was a generous donor and supporter of The Salvation Army for many years while he was living.
It became a tradition at the holiday auctions that Fretty would purchase the South African Krugerrand coin just to donate it back so that someone else would purchase it. This would often happen several times throughout the auction with others following his lead.
The auction will be held on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at The Music Man Square lin Mason City.
While the South African Krugerrand will continue to be the staple attraction there are many other ways participation will be possible. One of the areas will be via a recently added silent auction portion of the day. In addition, several youth choirs have been arranged to perform throughout the morning. There will also be a wide variety of homemade baked goods to purchase and enjoy throughout the morning.
Items to bid on come from Clear Lake, Kensett, Northwood, Charles City, St. Ansgar, Osage and others in both the live and silent auction portions.
