Congratulations to Dan for being nominated by his co-workers to receive the Employee Of The Month award for the month of October. Dan has worked as a DSR (Driver Sales Representative) with XPO for the past 17 years. He is also a valuable asset to the company for his knowledge and experience with various technical applications and devices being used by XPO for tracking, recording, monitoring and observing the freight moving process from company dock to customer dock. Dan is also a Subject Matter Expert (SME) for the electronic log system as mandated by the DOT department.

XPO is fortunate to have Dan and his skills at work for them every day! Thank you Dan Barnes!

