Sunrise Rotary student for October is Hailey Worman. Hailey is the daughter of Tim and Jill Worman. She is a Senior at Newman Catholic School. Hailey participates in Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, Track, Art Club, National Honor Society, and Honor Roll at Newman. Hailey is very involved in her community, currently working on her Red Cord. She enjoys going to nursing homes to visit with residents. She also participates in in-service days that include work at the MacNider Campground and Park. Hailey plans to attend NIACC and transfer to a university to finish her degree in education.
