Sunrise Rotary student for September is Braden Petree. Braden is the son of Travis Petree and Jeana Petree. He is a Senior at Newman Catholic School. Braden participates in Cross Country, Basketball, Golf, Campus Leadership Team, National Honor Society, and Honor Roll at Newman. Braden is very involved in his community and is a part of YEILD. Braden's future plan is to pursue an education in the fields of Pre-Med and Engineering.

