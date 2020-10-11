 Skip to main content
Student of the Month, Berding
Student of the Month, Berding

My name is Gabriella Berding, daughter of Sally and Herman Berding and sister to Luke, Grace, and Maggie Berding. I attend Mason City High school, as a senior this year. At the high school, I participate in fall cheerleading, the Silver Cord volunteer program, the Rainbow Cord art program, National Honor Society, and tennis in the spring (just for fun!).

Out of school, I am a Sunday school teacher at Trinity Lutheran Church, a lifeguard, and book worm. I love long walks, chilly fall mornings, and drawing. After high school I plan to attend NIACC or UNI to study Art Education or OB Nursing.

