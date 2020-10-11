Student of the Month, Berding

My name is Gabriella Berding, daughter of Sally and Herman Berding and sister to Luke, Grace, and Maggie Berding. I attend Mason City High school, as a senior this year. At the high school, I participate in fall cheerleading, the Silver Cord volunteer program, the Rainbow Cord art program, National Honor Society, and tennis in the spring (just for fun!).
Out of school, I am a Sunday school teacher at Trinity Lutheran Church, a lifeguard, and book worm. I love long walks, chilly fall mornings, and drawing. After high school I plan to attend NIACC or UNI to study Art Education or OB Nursing.
