Schutjer

Phyllis Schutjer is retiring after 28 years of service. Please join us for a retirement open house in honor of Phyllis Tuesday, August 13, 2019. from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at First State Bank in Woden. Coffee and cookies will be served.

