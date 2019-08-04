Phyllis Schutjer is retiring after 28 years of service. Please join us for a retirement open house in honor of Phyllis Tuesday, August 13, 2019. from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at First State Bank in Woden. Coffee and cookies will be served.
