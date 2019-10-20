{{featured_button_text}}
Stein retire

Rev. Ron Stein, longtime pastor of First Baptist Church in Mason City, Iowa, is retiring. He has been in Ministry 51 years and has been pastor of the First Baptist in Mason City for 30 years. He also has a radio ministry on KGLO every Sunday morning. He and his wife, Karen, plan to remain in Mason City.

A celebration of his retirement will held 1-2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 125 E State St, Mason City, IA, in the fellowship hall. The public is invited to join in his retirement celebration.

