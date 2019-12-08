Congratulations, Karen! Karen retired from the North Iowa Area Community College Board of Directors after serving 30 years of dedicated service, missing only two meetings, served with 40 board members, past and present, and worked with four NIACC presidents. She also served nine years on the NIACC Foundation Board where she and her husband have established the Ron and Karen Knudtson Scholarship Fund through the NIACC Foundation.
Karen, a real estate broker, is co-owner of Knudtson Real Estate with her husband for 45 years. They have two children, Rod (Kendra) Knudtson and Jodee (Andy) O’Brien, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Karen is proud to have the honor of serving on the NIACC Board and knows that NIACC is facing many challenges including decreased enrollment, less state aid, and the need to keep technology updated. She is confident that NIACC will continue to provide the very best in educational resources and opportunities for all of North Iowa. She will continue to “spread the good word” about NIACC, telling what a quality, affordable institution it is. She encourages all students to “Choose NIACC First!”
Thanks from Karen’s Family
