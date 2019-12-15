Thank you, Saint Expedite for answering both of my prayers. My Thanksgiving prayer and my prayer to bring back what was lost home. May God continue to work his miracles through your prayers. God Bless, RP
Pray to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need
Our dear martyr and protector, Saint Expedite, You who know what is necessary and
what is urgently needed. I beg you to intercede before the Holy Trinity, that by your
grace my request will be granted.
_____________________(Clearly express what you want, and ask him to find a way
to get it to you)
May I receive your blessing and favors.
In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, Amen.
If Saint Expedite grants your request, place an ad in the newspaper thanking Saint
Expedite, so that his name and fame will grow.
