Paige Braun, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club’s “Student of the Month” for September. She is the daughter of Greg and Carrie Braun, and sister of Madison, Jenna, and Gracyn Braun.
Paige Braun is a member of the Mason City High School concert choir, National Honor Society, and is the Chapter President of Best Buddies. She is a varsity letter winner and two-year state qualifier in swimming. Her awards and honors include Honor Roll and Silver Cord. Paige Braun’s community activities include leading a youth group at St. James Lutheran Church and singing at Veterans Day and Memorial Day services. Paige Braun plans to attend a four year university to study Education.
