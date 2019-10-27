{{featured_button_text}}
Gogerty

Neil Gogerty, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club's Student of the Month for October. He is the son of Eric and Jen Gogerty.

Neil is a member of the MCHS football, basketball and track teams. He is a team captain and letter winner in Football. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and Wesley United Methodist Church. Gogerty is undecided where he will attend college next fall but plans to focus his studies in the areas of mathematics and science.

