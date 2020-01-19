Noon Rotary Student of the Month, Myah Lewerke

Myah Lewerke, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club's "Student of the Month" for January. She is the daughter of Rich and Natasha Lewerke and sister of Landyn Lewerke.

Lewerke is a member of the Mason City High School Concert Choir and is the Vice President of National Honor Society and Student Senate. She has lettered in Academics and in National Honor Society. Her awards and honors include: Honor Roll, 2 time CIML Art Show winner, and Silver Cord. She has also earned her CNA and will graduate from NIACC in May. Lewerke's community activities include many Student Senate and National Honor Society service projects. Lewerke plans to attend NIACC next year to pursue a degree in Nursing.