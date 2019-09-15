{{featured_button_text}}
Madison Braun

Madison Braun, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club's "Student of the Month," for September. She is the daughter of Greg and Carrie Braun, and sister of Paige, Jenna, and Gracyn Braun.

Madison Braun is a member of the Mason City High School concert choir, National Honor Society, and is the Chapter President of Best Buddies. She is a varsity letter winner and two-year state qualifier in swimming. Her awards and honors include Honor Roll, All-State Vocalist as an alto one, and Silver Cord. Madison Braun's community activities, include leading a youth group at St. James Lutheran Church and singing at Veterans Day and Memorial Day services. Madison Braun plans to attend a four year university with hopes of continuing her career in swimming.

